Germantown police: School bus sought, sideswiped another vehicle

article

Germantown police are calling on the public's help to locate a distinctly painted school bus that officials say sideswiped a vehicle while changing lanes on southbound on I-41 near Friestadt Road on Friday morning, April 1.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. The full-size school bus sideswiped a vehicle in the far left lane as the bus was merging lanes. The bus continued on its way on I-41 – never stopping.

The bus is described as red and white on the sides and blue on the back and front of the bus. It will likely have damage on the driver side with possible blue paint transfer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

School bus sought by Germantown police

Anyone with information on this bus is urged to contact Officer Kevin Laux at 262-253-7780. Refer to Incident 22-5551.

Advertisement



