George Webb out of vouchers; free burgers still available Wednesday

There's clearly demand for free burgers from George Webb.

The company announced that it has given away all 100,000 free hamburger vouchers.

Did you miss out on the vouchers? No worries, you can still get your free hamburger in-person at any George Webb Restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hungry fans are welcome to stop by any location for a free, juicy burger and camaraderie with fellow baseball fans.

Free burger giveaway

What we know:

The 12 victories in a row and burger giveaway is something that has happened only twice since the 1940s, when the restaurant chain predicted the team would win 12 in a row. The first time it happened was April 1987 – Easter Sunday. The second time came during the 2018 season.

Diehard fans eat 'em up

What they're saying:

Brewers Fan Mark Krenek considers the George Webb burgers something of a unique collector's item. He has a burger from 1987 displayed in his basement staircase.

Mark Krenek

"I took the bite and then I got a gallon and a polyurethane and I dipped it in there pulled it all that dry," Krenek said. "My nephews called last night asking, ‘Uncle Mark, do you still have, do you still have that burger?’ and I said, 'Yea.'"

Krenek also has a 2018 burger saved, but this one is in a Ziplock bag.

"I always remember that 12 in a row as a kid wanting them to get 12 in a row as adults so we get a free burger," Krenek said.

