Today's the day! George Webb is giving away free burgers at all 23 Wisconsin locations to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' recent winning streak.

How to get a free burger

What we know:

The free burger giveaway will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The restaurant chain expects to hand out 100,000 hamburgers.

Hungry fans are welcome to stop by any location for a free, juicy burger and camaraderie with fellow baseball fans. A limited menu will also be available with deals on extra burgers, fries and drinks.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson helped out at the location on Howell Avenue. He said he had fun working in fast food for the first time, and the crowds were great.

"Everybody is so grateful to come out, so many people decked out in their Brewers gear, which is an added touch that I really appreciate because that is what we are here to celebrate a hometown team," he said.

Vouchers were made available for pickup at restaurant locations on Aug. 15. Those vouchers were for fans who want to savor the moment and enjoy a delicious George Webb hamburger at a later date.

Can’t make it to George Webb on Wednesday? Starting this Friday, swing by any George Webb location and grab a voucher for a free burger. Redeem it between Aug. 25–29.

Winning streak

The backstory:

The 12 victories in a row and burger giveaway is something that has happened only twice since the 1940s, when the restaurant chain predicted the team would win 12 in a row. The first time it happened was April 1987 – Easter Sunday. The second time came during the 2018 season.

The winning streak that triggered the current giveaway surpassed 12 and reached a franchise-record 14 games with a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Aug. 16.

"It's a pretty rare thing to win that many games in a row. A lot of things have to fall your way," said Thomas Paul. "I think it's a pretty special season for the Brewers."