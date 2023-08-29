George Webb free burgers; Brewers close in on 12 straight victories

article

George Webb restaurants are on deck to serve up free hamburgers if the Milwaukee Brewers win 12 straight games.

The Brewers' winning streak extended to nine games as of Monday night, Aug. 28 – and Webb officials say they will honor their famous "12 in a Row" prediction, which means free hamburgers for hometown fans if Milwaukee wins their next three games.

History of "12 in a row"

The George Webb "12 in a Row" promotion unofficially began in the 1940s. It was then formalized in 1965 when owners painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in local papers. As legend has it, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, free burgers would be served.

In 1987, Milwaukee surpassed that number with a 13-game winning streak and as a result, George Webb Restaurants handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers, a news release says. To meet the demand, they ordered more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef and went through 2,868 pounds of onions in addition to 367,180 slices of pickles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee won another 12-straight games in October 2018, which once again meant free hamburgers for loyal fans. George Webb served up 90,000 burgers and handed out 100,000 free burger vouchers.

If Milwaukee wins 12-straight games, George Webb will announce a specific day and time for the free burger giveaway. You are invited to visit georgewebb.com for more information.