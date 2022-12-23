Town of Genesee fire, torch used to thaw frozen pipes

article

A town of Genesee fire was caused by "improper" use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes Friday, Dec. 23, according to officials.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue was called to the fire on State Highway 83 around 7 p.m. "Significant" wind impacted the fire's spread, which was on the outside corner of the building, but it was under control in less than 10 minutes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire was contained to the outside of the building with it never impacting the inside living area, and fire crews cleared the scene within 35 minutes. The damage was estimated at $4,000.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue reminds residents to keep a trickle of water coming from faucets during extreme weather to avoid frozen pipes. Use extreme caution when using flames of any kind and call 911 at the first sign of fire spreading.