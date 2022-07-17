Waukesha County fatal crash, 84-year-old man dead

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, July 17 responded to a fatal crash in the town of Genesee.

Based on the initial investigation, officials believe a pickup truck headed westbound on State Highway 59 crossed the center line and hit a van that was headed eastbound.

The driver of the van, identified as an 84-year-old man, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the van as well as both occupants of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours during investigation and cleanup. The sheriff's department and the Wisconsin State Patrol will be continuing the investigation.