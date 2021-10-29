Gender pay gap investigation finds women make 22% less than men in Illinois

An investigation into the gender pay gap has found that women are basically done getting paid for the rest of the year starting Friday.

Business.org took a look at the data and found that women make an average of 18-percent less than men in similar jobs, which means Friday is the average "stop pay date."

That is the day through the end of the year when women basically work for free — because of the gender pay gap.

In Illinois, the situation is even worse.

The gender pay gap is 22 percent, with women making an average of $45,000 to men's $58,000.

Therefore, the "stop pay date" in Illinois was technically Oct. 13.

The state with the lowest gender pay gap is Vermont at nine-percent, but that still means women work for free for about a month in comparison to men doing the exact same job.

