UW-Madison alternative fuels research; gas prices continue to surge

As fuel prices surge, there is a race to give consumers relief through green alternatives. Inside University of Wisconsin-Madison labs, there is a possible breakthrough.

"In the 27 years I’ve been driving, this is the highest it’s ever been," said Michael Garrett, a semi-truck driver from Ohio.

Garrett added it costs $2,500 per week to fill his tank: "It’s ridiculous. We’re not making any money because we’re putting it all into fuel, basically."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s got to be a reality. It’s the only option we have. Because we know some day we’re going to run out of oil," said George Huber, a chemical engineering professor at UW-Madison.

Huber is trying to create the fuel of the future: "I’d rather pay a Wisconsin farmer to grow my fuel than send my money to the Middle East, or to Russia, or to some other country."

George Huber

The professor has been working on alternative fuels for more than 20 years.

"People said I was crazy," Huber said.

Huber's research used to be funded by ExxonMobil and even the U.S. Department of Defense. Now, it is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"They were funding this research because they said: ‘Hey, if oil goes over a $100 barrel, how are we going to be able to fight a war?" Huber said. Oil reached $123 dollars per barrel this week.

In Huber's lab, researchers are starting with catalysts. Reacting with corn-derived ethanol, the product of the chemical reaction is called "ether." The ethers from Huber's lab are then blended with normal diesel fuel, and researchers are seeing how it performs in powering an engine.

"We do think it’s going to be successful. The data that we are collecting until now are really encouraging," said Srinath Subramanian, a UW-Madison mechanical engineering doctoral student.

UW-Madison alternative fuels research

No change would be required for the trucks that use that fuel. The outcome could be better for the environment.

"Our testing has proven that we do not expect anything bad to happen to the engine," Subramanian explained. "The goal of the project is to see 50% reduction in CO2 emissions."

However, researchers cannot put a number on what it would mean for diesel fuel prices

Diesel fuel

"We have to do experiments in the lab, and we have to see, does it make sense from a business point of view?" said Huber.

Huber said he applied for a patent, but will it pay off for drivers? It took 27 years of driving for Garrett to see fuel prices this high. He hopes solutions arrive before another 27 go by.

"If they could come up with some better ideas, I’m all for it," Garrett said.

The research won't provide immediate relief. The U.S. said putting corn-derived diesel fuel into trucks near you could take another three to seven years.