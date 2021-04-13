 7 natural gas leaks in Cudahy; Patrick Cudahy evacuated

Seven natural gas leaks brought first responders to Cudahy Tuesday night, April 13.

Fire officials said three of the leaks occurred at businesses, including the Patrick Cudahy meat plant. Four took place at homes. No one was hurt.

We're told people in the area started smelling a gas odor before 8:00 p.m.

FOX6 crews spotted Patrick Cudahy workers being evacuated.

A We Energies spokeswoman said crews "isolated an issue on our natural gas system that is causing natural gas odors in Cudahy. We do not believe this is a safety issue, however, customers with concerns can call 800-261-5325. We appreciate the help from first responders and thank our customers for their patience."

