Garbage, recycling collection suspended in Milwaukee on Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Garbage and recycling collection is suspended Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Milwaukee as the DPW will redeploy equipment and personnel for plowing operations.

 Salt crews were out in advance of the snow fall pre-salting areas and concentrating on areas affected by wind blow snow along with hills and bridges.

As the snow came in, a General Ice Control was initiated with more than 100 salt trucks with front-mounted plow blades clearing main routes (arterials). Overall wind conditions are making it challenging as roads that have been addressed see snow blown back onto them.

DPW encourages those that park on the street to sign up for text message notifications at http://milwaukeeparkingalerts.com/

