'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt arrested for contact with a minor for sexual offense

Actor Joseph Gatt was arrested last week after Los Angeles Police Department detectives claimed he was allegedly engaging in "online sexually explicit communication" with a minor who lived in another state.

According to inmate information obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the 50-year-old man was taken into custody on April 6 after authorities executed a search warrant on his home in Los Angeles.

The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Gatt after allegedly receiving a tip.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Joseph Gatt attends the "Star Trek Into Darkness" Blu-ray/DVD release party at the California Science Center on September 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

He also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest stemming from a similar incident involving a minor victim, police relayed to Fox News Digital. He was arrested for contact with a minor for sexual offense.

Police are now "seeking to identify any additional victims" following Gatt's arrest.

Gatt was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on April 6 at 9 a.m. local time and was released after posting a $5,000 bail around noon the same day.

According to his IMDb, Gatt has appeared in TV shows including "Game of Thrones" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Reps for Gatt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment