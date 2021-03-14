'Game-changer:' Chefs, servers, restaurant hosts eligible for vaccine

On Friday, March 12, state health officials announced restaurant workers are immediately eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Some restaurant owners feel this is a critical step in bringing life back into Milwaukee's restaurant scene. They say confidence and comfort levels between staff and customers is key for a return to normal.

"It’s great to be on the other side of that first year," said Mike Buckley, owner of Buckley's Restaurant & Bar.

After a grueling 365 days, much-needed relief for some in the hospitality industry came Friday.

"It’s been a struggle," said Buckley. "It’s been a struggle for everybody in the industry."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include "chefs, servers, or hosts in restaurants."

"It really just, it’s a game-changer," said Buckley.

Advertisement

At Buckley's near Cass and Wells in Milwaukee, they've maintained stringent safety measures since reopening to dine-in service last summer. It's meant seating remains at about 25% capacity.

"That will be the hurdle the vaccination allows us to get over," said Buckley.

Buckley says vaccine eligibility for his staff points toward a return to normal.

"I know that the vaccination for our staff will be key to providing them with that level of comfort they need to having coming to work," said Buckley.

"They’re really our front lines on the hospitality industry," said Gabriel Yeager with Milwaukee Downtown BID #21.

Yeager said increasing confidence among restaurant workers and customers will bring new hope for a new season.

"I think there’s a general sense that with more and more people vaccinated, people will have a sense of comfort dining inside our restaurants," said Yeager. "This is truly the moment our bars and restaurants have been waiting for."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In fall 2020, about a dozen restaurants participated in the Active Streets Program, allowing partial street closures to give restaurants more space for patio seating.

Yeager said he anticipates that returning in May.