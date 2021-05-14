Gabriel Iglesias at State Fair, to perform on Main Stage Aug. 12

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, May 14 that comedic sensation Gabriel Iglesias, also known as "Fluffy," will bring laughter to the Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39, $49, and $54. Each ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

