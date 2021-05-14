Expand / Collapse search

Gabriel Iglesias at State Fair, to perform on Main Stage Aug. 12

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, May 14 that comedic sensation Gabriel Iglesias, also known as "Fluffy," will bring laughter to the Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39, $49, and $54. Each ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

