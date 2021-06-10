Fundraiser to honor Milwaukee vet found dead in Dineen Park

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - There's a push to help honor a local veteran four years after his death.

The family of Air Force veteran Corey Adams started an online fundraising campaign to get a bench made in his honor.

Adams went missing in March 2017.

His body was later found in a pond in Milwaukee's Dineen Park. 

That's where the bench would be located.

Corey's family helped create the Green Alert system which helps find critically missing veterans in the state.