Fund for West Allis murder-suicide victim doubles

The family of a West Allis woman killed days before Christmas is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for them. As well as the woman's surviving young daughter.

The GoFundMe goal was surpassed – and it's still growing.

"I think the reason it took off so far is due to the type of thing that happened, the tragedy that happened, and to know that a 4-year-old daughter is left without a mother," said Ciara Storts.

It was late Thursday night the family of Lauren Storts called West Allis police...

They hadn't heard from her in hours -- and she was supposed to travel to Illinois, with her 4-year-old daughter Morgan, for the holidays...

But Morgan was never picked up by her mom, so police went to check out her home near 93rd and orchard.

Police later found the 27-year-old's body inside the home, along with that of 41-year-old Donovan Hansen. Police believe Hansen shot and killed Storts sometime Thursday before turning the gun on himself.

Hansen was arrested just days prior on misdemeanor domestic violence charges and posted bail prior to the shootings.

Since Storts' death, the family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and in less than a week, surpassing the $10,000 goal. More than doubling it.

"No money, no amount of money can bring back her mother, but whatever we can do to make sure her life is set is what we’re going to be doing for her," said Ciara.

Lauren was a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student at the time of her death. She also worked in the restaurant industry. Her sister says to provide a better life for her young daughter.

And while the Christmas holiday was not the same -- Lauren's birthday was the day of her death -- her sister Ciara says it's given time for their family to reflect and are stronger.

"Lauren has always been strong for us. And we have all come together to be strong for her," she said.

And, most importantly now, her daughter.

The family says services are still pending, but that services will be held in Storts' hometown of Chicago.