Fugitive wanted for 17 years arrested in Wisconsin; found hiding in closet

The Brief U.S. Marshals have captured a fugitive wanted for 17 years. Agustin Rivera-Contreras was located at a residence in Oconomowoc on July 1. Rivera-Contreras was wanted on a Nov. 7, 2007, arrest warrant.



A fugitive on the run for over 17 years was located and arrested in Wisconsin on July 1. U.S. Marshals found Agustin Rivera-Contreras at a residence in Oconomowoc. He was hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes.

What we know:

Agustin Rivera-Contreras was wanted on a Nov. 7, 2007 arrest warrant issued by a U.S. District Judge in the Southern District of Texas for violating the conditions of supervised release.

Rivera-Contreras was under court-ordered supervision for aiding and abetting to possess with intent to distribute 2.06 kilograms of cocaine. Additionally, Rivera-Contreras was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being an alien unlawfully present due to an order of removal.

On May 9, 2025, the Cold Case Unit submitted a collateral lead request to the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Deputy U.S. Marshals followed up on the lead, which ultimately resulted in Rivera-Contreras’ capture.