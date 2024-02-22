Fuddruckers liquidation sale in Brookfield; loads of deals, memories

Everything is on the menu at a Brookfield restaurant liquidation sale – and loads of people came to check out the deals and share memories of Fuddruckers.

Erick Rolfson is kind of like your maître d' during one last visit to an iconic Brookfield restaurant.

"Fuddruckers closed the doors here in 2020. This is what they left behind," Rolfson said.

Fuddruckers liquidation sale

Rolfson said the burger joint was a casualty of the pandemic. Now, there is only a line for carry-out – no food – just anything you can get your hands on.

"We knew a bunch of the wait staff by name because we were regulars. Love it and miss it already," said Jennifer Stoffel.

Fuddruckers liquidation sale

Stoffel used to sit in a particular booth at Fuddruckers with her kids. She bought a piece back home so her son can still eat with the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"They got those gas pumps in there – a lot of memorabilia," said Richard Paul, who stood in line for three-and-a-half hours to be coming the first back inside. "Actually, I thought there’d be more people to begin with."

Erick Rolfson

"The more people we let in, the slower the checkout process is going to be," Rolfson said.

Just like the old days, there was a waiting list for a table.

"One lady said they wanted some tables for her basement," Stoffel said.

Fuddruckers liquidation sale

"$70 for all of it," Rolfson said.

Rolfson said he does not know why it took years to clean the place out. He was hired by the property owner to sell it all off.

"All the stuff in here – a lot of history here," Rolfson said.

And he would know. Rolfson used to eat there too.

"I loved the salads when I came here – the burgers were good of course but the salads were monstrous," Rolfson said.

The liquidation sale is open to the public from starting at 10 a.m. daily through Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 16065 W. Bluemound Road. Rolfson said he will start slashing prices on Monday – if there is anything left.