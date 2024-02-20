Fuddruckers liquidation sale; here's when it is

article

Fans of a popular former burger spot can soon own a piece of the iconic brand.

Best Estate Services announced Tuesday, Feb. 20, that it has been contracted to liquidate the former Fuddruckers restaurant located at 16065 W Bluemound Road in Brookfield. The liquidation sale runs from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The event is open to the public and allows fans, collectors and local businesses to purchase items from the restaurant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fuddruckers' eclectic decor, including collectibles like replica gas pumps, and neon signs, as well as a selection of Breweriana that celebrates Wisconsin's beer heritage. The sale will also feature commercial kitchen equipment, offering an opportunity for people seeking high-quality items for their own culinary ventures.

Photo gallery:

Image 1 of 27 ▼ Fuddruckers liquidation sale, via Best Estate Services

"The Fuddruckers liquidation sale marks an end of an era in the Wisconsin’s dining scene," said Erick Rolfson with Best Estate Services. "This liquidation sale is a chance for Fuddrucker fans to take a piece of Fuddruckers' history home with them."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Those interested are encouraged to go to the liquidation event early, as items are expected to sell quickly. For more information, contact Best Estate Services at 262-799-5167.