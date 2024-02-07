Frontier Airlines nonstop flights; Milwaukee to Philadelphia

article

Frontier Airlines announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7, plans to add nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport this spring.

The flights begin May 16 and will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Last month, Frontier also announced new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Raleigh-Durham beginning May 16.

"Today’s announcement from Frontier provides another option for Milwaukee travelers to enjoy Philadelphia’s rich history," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "From Independence Hall where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed, to the famous Philly cheesesteak restaurants, there’s something for everyone in Philadelphia."

All flights are available for booking now at flyfrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app.