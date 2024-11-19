Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Tampa

article

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19 plans to add nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning in March 2025.

With the launch of this route, Frontier will serve three destinations from MKE. To celebrate, the airline is offering fares as low as $59.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to grow our service at MKE with the launch of this new route," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. "Just in time for spring and summer travel, Wisconsin consumers will be able to enjoy ultra-low cost travel to Tampa, Fla., one of the nation’s top destinations."

About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 25, 2024. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week. Fares are valid for travel from Feb. 13, 2025, through Apr. 21, 2025.

The following blackout dates apply: Feb. 13-14, 16-17, 28, 2025; March 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30, 2025; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 2025. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.