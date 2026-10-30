Front Row Amy gets bobblehead celebrating Brewers' World Series win

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The Brief Milwaukee Brewers' superfan Amy Williams has a new "Front Row Amy" bobblehead celebrating the team's World Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled the limited-edition figurine on Friday, the morning of the Brewers' championship parade. It's available online for pre-order and is expected to ship in April 2027.



The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new "Front Row Amy" bobblehead on Friday, celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers' first World Series win and one of their biggest fans.

‘Front Row Amy’ is a longtime Brewers fan

The backstory:

Amy Williams, famously known as "Front Row Amy," has sat right behind home plate at American Family Field since 2009. She moved to the very first row in 2011 and drives 90 minutes from Oshkosh for most of the team's home games.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: Amy Williams reacts during the eighth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Expand

During the games, she never leaves her seat and keeps track of every single pitch in her scorebook.

Even though she didn't get a chance to see the Brewers defeat the Rays on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, she celebrated on X with plenty of hearts and exclamation points: "OUR MILWAUKEE BREWERS ARE #WORLDSERIES CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

To capture that championship excitement, Amy's new bobblehead shows her smiling in her navy blue tank top, with both hands raised. Of course, she's holding a pencil in one hand and her scorecard in the other.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to unveil this new bobblehead featuring Amy celebrating Milwaukee’s championship," said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. "We know how passionate Wisconsin fans are for their teams and this bobblehead will be a great keepsake for fans who are celebrating these historic achievements."

Bobblehead available for preorder

By the numbers:

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame is making 2,026 of these figurines. You can only pre-order them now on the museum's online store. They cost $30 and are expected to ship in April 2027.

What's next:

Fans are gathering in the heart of downtown Milwaukee for the Parade of Champions, which kicked off at 10 a.m. The parade is moving east through downtown Milwaukee and will end with a big party at Henry Maier Festival Park.

If you're unable to attend, you can watch FOX6's livestream to join the celebration online.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.