The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers World Series parade and rally are Friday morning, Oct. 30. The route will lead to downtown road closures and travel impacts. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Milwaukee Brewers will put a cherry on top of their 2026 World Series championship season with a downtown parade and lakefront rally Friday. Here's what to know about the route, road closures and travel impact.

When is the Brewers parade?

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration parade starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Road closures along the downtown route will start at 7 a.m.

Brewers parade route map

Where to go:

The Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration parade route starts at Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin avenues.

Start: Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin

East on Wisconsin Avenue

North on Jefferson Street

East on Mason Street

South on Jackson Street

East on Chicago Street

End: Henry Maier Festival Park

Brewers parade road closures

Why you should care:

In addition to the parade route itself, downtown Milwaukee roads will be closed one block north and south of the parade as it moves east, and one block east and west of the parade as it moves south. The Wisconsin Avenue bridge over the Wisconsin River will be completely closed to the public.

MCTS route changes

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee County Transit System plans to provide additional bus service on some routes to accommodate travel to and from the championship parade. The CONNECT 1, GreenLine, Route 12, Route 18 and Route 57 will stop within walking distance of the route and Henry Maier Festival Park. The latest info will be posted on the MCTS website.

Road closures from the parade will lead to temporary detours on some downtown and lakefront routes from approximately 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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American Family Field shuttles

What you can do:

Fans can park at American Family Field for free, but tickets to get on a shuttle to the rally are $5 per person. Net proceeds will benefit the Brewers Community Foundation.

Fans should park in the lot selected when they purchased their shuttle ticket and arrive 30 minutes before their selected time slot. Buses will start leaving at 7 a.m. with the final shuttle leaving at 11:30 a.m. Return shuttles will also be provided.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.