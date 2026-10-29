Brewers World Series parade road closures, travel info
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will put a cherry on top of their 2026 World Series championship season with a downtown parade and lakefront rally Friday. Here's what to know about the route, road closures and travel impact.
When is the Brewers parade?
Timeline:
The Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration parade starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Road closures along the downtown route will start at 7 a.m.
Brewers parade route map
Where to go:
The Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration parade route starts at Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin avenues.
- Start: Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin
- East on Wisconsin Avenue
- North on Jefferson Street
- East on Mason Street
- South on Jackson Street
- East on Chicago Street
- End: Henry Maier Festival Park
Brewers parade road closures
Why you should care:
In addition to the parade route itself, downtown Milwaukee roads will be closed one block north and south of the parade as it moves east, and one block east and west of the parade as it moves south. The Wisconsin Avenue bridge over the Wisconsin River will be completely closed to the public.
MCTS route changes
Local perspective:
The Milwaukee County Transit System plans to provide additional bus service on some routes to accommodate travel to and from the championship parade. The CONNECT 1, GreenLine, Route 12, Route 18 and Route 57 will stop within walking distance of the route and Henry Maier Festival Park. The latest info will be posted on the MCTS website.
Road closures from the parade will lead to temporary detours on some downtown and lakefront routes from approximately 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Family Field shuttles
What you can do:
Fans can park at American Family Field for free, but tickets to get on a shuttle to the rally are $5 per person. Net proceeds will benefit the Brewers Community Foundation.
Fans should park in the lot selected when they purchased their shuttle ticket and arrive 30 minutes before their selected time slot. Buses will start leaving at 7 a.m. with the final shuttle leaving at 11:30 a.m. Return shuttles will also be provided.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.
- Everything Brewers fans need to know about World Series parade
- Where to get Brewers World Series merchandise
- WATCH: Brewers players react to World Series win
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee County Transit System and FOX6 News coverage of the team and World Series.