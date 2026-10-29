Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: World Series champion Brewers land in Milwaukee

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 29, 2026 3:46 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 3:46 PM CDT
World Series Champion Brewers return to Milwaukee
World Series Champion Brewers return to Milwaukee

World Series Champion Brewers return to Milwaukee

The World Champion Milwaukee Brewers turned to home on Thursday, Oct. 29 after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. Hundreds of baseball fans greeted the players and coaches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Rays to win the first World Series title in franchise history.
    • FOX6 News is at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport for their return.
    • FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers return to Milwaukee on Thursday after beating the Tampa Bay Rays and winning the first World Series in franchise history. FOX6 News is there to see the team get off the plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.

The Source: FOX6 News went to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and referenced coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers and World Series.

Milwaukee BrewersSportsNewsMilwaukeeWorld Series