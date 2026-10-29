WATCH: World Series champion Brewers land in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers return to Milwaukee on Thursday after beating the Tampa Bay Rays and winning the first World Series in franchise history. FOX6 News is there to see the team get off the plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.
- Everything Brewers fans need to know about World Series parade
- Where to get Brewers World Series merchandise
- WATCH: Brewers players react to World Series win
The Source: FOX6 News went to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and referenced coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers and World Series.