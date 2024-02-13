Froedtert ThedaCare Fond du Lac campus breaks ground

article

The recently combined Froedtert ThedaCare Health system broke ground on a new Fond du Lac campus Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The campus will be located on Johnson Street just east of I-41 and is expected to be complete in 2025.

In a news release, the health system said the $35 million smaller-scale campus – approximately 25,000 square feet – will offer "easy, around-the-clock access" to emergency and inpatient care.

Care at the new health campus will be collectively delivered to patients by ThedaCare providers and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

In addition to the hospital in Fond du Lac, in 2023, the health system announced plans to create a health campus in Oshkosh. Additional information about the Oshkosh campus has not yet been released.