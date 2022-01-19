Froedtert Mequon Urgent Care closing, COVID impacts staffing

article

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin's Mequon Health Center Urgent Care will close, effective Feb. 1.

The health network announced the closure Wednesday, citing the "ongoing effects and impact" of COVID-19.

While the urgent care will be closed, Froedtert & MCW said the health center itself will remain open.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"An unprecedented number of our own staff are being affected by the recent COVID-19 surge, which requires us to reassign staff across our health network resulting in the closure of our Mequon Health Center Urgent Care," Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health, said in a news release. "While our health network continues to experience record setting admissions and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we remain committed to Mequon and the surrounding communities and will continue to help manage the health care needs of our patients, staff and community."

The five remaining Froedtert & MCW health network urgent care locations remain open in Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa and West Bend. More information can be found on the health network's website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.