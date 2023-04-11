Froedtert Health, ThedaCare combine organizations in Wisconsin

article

Froedtert Health and ThedaCare announced on Tuesday, April 11 that leaders from the two organizations have signed a letter of intent to come together as one organization. Their mission is to advance local health care for patients and improve health and the delivery of health care in Wisconsin, a news release says.

Officials say the combined organization will:

Help the people of Wisconsin live their unique, best lives, providing better and more seamless access to comprehensive, high-quality care when people are sick or injured and serving as a true partner in health to help keep people well.

Be based in Wisconsin , led by people who live and work in Wisconsin and governed by a parent board composed of current board members from both organizations including two board members who serve on both the boards of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Health concurrently.

Deliver real value and bring innovative solutions for the health care needs of its state and communities, including addressing health equity, health disparities and more, with a clear commitment to urban, suburban and rural areas.

Honor and grow the strong legacies of clinical excellence and community commitment that are the shared hallmarks of each organization. The trusted brand names of the existing organizations will continue.

Work in concert with its partners at the Medical College of Wisconsin to bring together every aspect of care, including primary care, specialty care, the most advanced levels of care, clinical trials, graduate medical education and more.

Officials say over the next several months, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare will work toward refining the details of a definitive agreement, which will further outline the commitments of the combined health system. Pending completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements with customary pre-closing conditions, further Board approvals and regulatory approval of the transaction, the goal is to launch the combined health system by the end of this calendar year.

Statements

Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health

"Both of our organizations have deep, long-standing ties in the communities we serve. Our Wisconsin roots have been instrumental in building creative solutions to meet our communities’ health needs. By coming together with the state’s leader in regional community health, our combined organization will be poised to meaningfully address health equity and disparities, enhance access to a broader array of services and make it easier for patients to navigate the health care system. The Medical College of Wisconsin will continue to be an important partner in our work together."

Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM, ThedaCare president and CEO

"ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have a commitment to the people of Wisconsin. We are alike in many ways, and our leaders and our boards have long been asking how we can accelerate our work to make a positive and lasting impact on our state. We have a shared vision for what we can do together to improve the health and well-being of the communities and be proactive partners in health. We are eager to start exploring how we can build a healthier, brighter future for Wisconsin."

This is a developing story.