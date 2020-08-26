Expand / Collapse search

Friends identify man killed in Kenosha; 1 of 3 shot by Illinois teen, police say

Friends have identified a 26-year-old Silver Lake man as one of the victims of a shooting that took place amid protests in Kenosha.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Law enforcement is working to bring 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois back to Kenosha to face homicide charges. He is being held in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Illinois police said Rittenhouse, arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, was involved in a deadly confrontation with protesters -- fatally shooting two and injuring a third.

Police have not released the three victims' names. However, friends have identified one as 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake. Huber's friends gathered at a skatepark on Wednesday to remember him.

Huber's girlfriend asked his friends to meet there, to do what Huber loved.

Anthony Huber

Investigators said a 36-year-old man from Kenosha was also killed and a 26-year-old man from West Allis was injured.

Witnesses told FOX6 News that Rittenhouse was with a group of armed counter-protesters that they had asked to leave.

"You think you are here to help us, but you are making people feel less safe," said witness Kaytlin Hampton. "Low and behold, we are less safe."

Hampton said Rittenhouse caught her attention because he looked young and uncomfortable.

"He was standing behind them, pacing back and forth, chain-smoking, looking uneasy," said Hampton.

Cellphone video shows Rittenhouse carrying a rifle through the streets of Kenosha on Tuesday night, Aug. 25.

Rittenhouse is being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility. According to court documents, he has an extradition hearing on Friday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. to bring him back to Kenosha.

If convicted of homicide, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life locked up.

Kenosha shooting suspect

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday authorized the deployment of 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops that had previously been deployed.

