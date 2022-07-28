Super quick fridge pickles: recipe

Summer is here and you can beat the heat with a cool side.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for super quick fridge pickles.

Ingredients:

2 cups sliced pickling cucumbers (you can also use baby cucumbers or English cucumbers)

3 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar (depends how sweet you want them)

Directions:

Add cucumber slices to a clean pint jar. Add salt, dill, vinegar and sugar. Close the lid and shake to distribute ingredients. Place the jar in the refrigerator and shake it once or twice in the next few hours. They will be ready in a couples hours. They last in your fridge for up to a week.