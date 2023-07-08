Frida Fest celebrates Frida Kahlo's legacy and Mexican culture

article

The fourth annual Frida Fest kicked off on Milwaukee’s south side on Saturday, July 8.

The two-day event honors an icon and Mexican culture. ﻿

"It’s about color, nature, and art," said organizer Thaime Nanez.

People got up early Saturday to honor all the things artist Frida Kahlo loved while celebrating the iconic legacy the Mexican artist left behind.

"I think she was ahead of her time," said Nanez. "A lot of people can identify with her."

Frida Fest took place at farmhouse paint and Sip near 6 and Layton. Thousands are expected to check out the celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.

"This is our second time coming, and we’re coming back for the painting experience," said Celina Echeveste-Duket. "We’re very hands-on, so it’s something we totally enjoy."

Sisters Celina and Carla Echeveste look up to Frida and are grateful for this festival.

"It represents our culture in a vibrant and collective way," said Carla.

People enjoyed food, fun, and even a Frida lookalike contest.

"Which has become a big thing," said Nanez.

"A lot of her art was based on her own culture," said Nanez. "People who are Hispanics all identify with her."

Frida Kohla died in 1954, but her artwork and influence live on around the globe.

"This is a very diverse and inclusive festival. It’s not only for Hispanics," Nanez said. "We have people from all backgrounds coming and checking it to learn more."

"For me, it represents power; it represents goals in life," said Echeveste-Duket. "It represents just the connection with people."

Go to the Frida Fest website for more information on Frida Kohla and more fun things you can look forward to at the festival.