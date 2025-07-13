Frida Fest 2025 back at Farmhouse Paint and Sip in Milwaukee

Today (Sunday) is the last chance for you to check out Frida Fest, an interactive cultural art festival with local vendors, live music, food trucks and much more. Thaime Nanez joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us some of the fun activities you can do at Frida Fest this morning.
MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest MKE aims to promote artists in southeastern Wisconsin by using the platform of the icon Frida Kahlo in a two-day interactive cultural art festival.
That includes local vendors, live music, educational pieces, interactive art exhibits, and food trucks.
Sunday, July 13, 2025, is the last day of the event.
Check out the event schedule for Sunday.
