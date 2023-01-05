French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home; both returned to owner

article

A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. Both dogs have been located and returned to the owner.

Frankie, who's 1 ½ years old, was located and returned to the victim shortly after the burglary occurred. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the victim’s second French bulldog puppy, Stella, was located in Hartland. The second puppy has also been returned to the victim.

Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, which is unusual.

"As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in my kitchen and the gate was open and no dogs, my heart just sunk," said Hayes. "They bark, and you hear those little pitter-patters of their paws and their nails.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the burglary. Hayes thinks she was targeted.

"Nothing else was taken. Just the dogs," Hayes said. "They are an expensive breed. I’m sure she was stolen to be sold. Which is heartbreaking."

The same day the dogs were stolen, someone posted a photo of Frankie online – so Hayes met with that person to pick up the pup.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.