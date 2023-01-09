Freight train, car collide near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigated on Monday, Jan. 9 an incident involving a freight train and a car near 76th and Good Hope Road.
A FOX6 News camera captured the aftermath – which shows a red sedan with damage to the rear of the vehicle.
Car struck by train near 76th and Good Hope Road, Milwaukee
FOX6 News has placed calls with authorities. We will update this post when more information is available about this incident.
