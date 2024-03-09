Noise wall repairs, southeast Wisconsin projects start Monday

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said work to fix several noise walls along I-41 and I-43 will begin on Monday, March 11.

Drivers could see more orange cones during their commutes for the next few months. WisDOT said the work is essentially being done because the barriers meant to block the buzz of traffic are deteriorating.

"It takes a little bit to get used to with the traffic noise, but I mean it’s nice," said Matthew Smith.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For those like Smith who live near noise walls, the sounds of commuters will soon be joined with construction.

"Before the wall was there you’d have to yell to even hear," said resident Dave Tageson. "It needs to be done, I guess. You gotta upkeep stuff."

Noise walls in Bay View

WisDOT said the work to repair the walls will also include some fresh paint.

"It does look like there was some graffiti," Smith said.

Fourteen noise walls will be repaired in southeast Wisconsin; 13 in Milwaukee County, and one in Waukesha. WisDOT said with construction comes potential lane, shoulder and ramp closures.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Seems like you are dodging orange barrels as it is anyways, and doesn’t matter which way you are going," said Smith. "It gets frustrating if they don’t do a good job on the placement with the signs to notify you about it."

But for some residents and drivers, it's nothing new. WisDOT anticipates the work will be completed by the end of summer. A map of noise wall repair projects can be found on WisDOT's website.