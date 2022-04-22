Freedom Boat Club, new Wisconsin locations: ‘Get on the water’

During the summer one of the best places to be in Wisconsin is out on the water. One company is seeing a boom in business.

It might not feel like boating right now but summer is right around the corner – and Freedom Boat Club is giving people the chance to get out on the Milwaukee River plus five other locations across Wisconsin.

"We were a little nervous about what was going to happen," said Leanne Kosinski, Midwest Marketing Manager Freedom Boat Club.

Leanne Kosinski

When the pandemic started and people were encouraged to social distance – that's why the increase in business took Freedom Boat Club by surprise.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Across the board, memberships just skyrocketed. But boating is socially distancing yourself," said Kosinski.

Freedom Boat Club is opening five new locations in Wisconsin – one on the Milwaukee River, Racine, Oshkosh, Green Lake, and Madison. This, in addition to the one that is already at McKinley Marina.

"Boating is engrained in people from Wisconsin. We were like, hey, we need to take the opportunity to just come into the location and get as many docks as we can because boating is culture here," said Kosinski.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The membership includes training sessions and access to rent boats from all 320 Freedom Boat Club locations worldwide.

Advertisement

"Boating can be a little intimidating, but it shouldn’t be. This is a great way for people to exercise the ability to get on the water and learn," said Kosinski.