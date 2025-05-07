Free Water Safety Day at Milwaukee's Noyes Pool set for May 17, 2025
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks and partners Sigma Gamma Rho, and Safe Kids Wisconsin invite the community to a free Water Safety Day at Noyes Indoor Pool on Saturday, May 17.
Free water safety day
What we know:
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 8235 W. Good Hope Road and is open to children ages 4+, caregivers, and adults.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A news release says the Water Safety Day agenda includes:
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Learn Water Safety SkillsHow to use a ring buoyGet fitted for a lifejacketMeet your lifeguards
- Learn Water Safety SkillsHow to use a ring buoyGet fitted for a lifejacketMeet your lifeguards
- How to use a ring buoy
- Get fitted for a lifejacket
- Meet your lifeguards
- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.In-Water Instruction Bring your swimsuitSwim caps provided (while supplies last)
- In-Water Instruction Bring your swimsuitSwim caps provided (while supplies last)
- Bring your swimsuit
- Swim caps provided (while supplies last)
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.Free Snack
- Free Snack
- 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.Open Swim
- Open Swim
No registration is required to attend, but families are encouraged to pre-register for one free pool admission to use later in the summer.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
To pre-register you can fill out the registration form. Learn more by calling Noyes Pool at 414-353-2433, or the Aquatics Hotline at 414-257-8098.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County Parks.