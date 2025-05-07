Free Water Safety Day at Milwaukee's Noyes Pool set for May 17, 2025

article

The Brief Milwaukee County Parks is hosting a Water Safety Day on May 17. The event will be held at Noyes Pool at 8235 W. Good Hope Road. The Water Safety Day is open to children ages 4+, caregivers, and adults.



Milwaukee County Parks and partners Sigma Gamma Rho, and Safe Kids Wisconsin invite the community to a free Water Safety Day at Noyes Indoor Pool on Saturday, May 17.

Free water safety day

What we know:

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 8235 W. Good Hope Road and is open to children ages 4+, caregivers, and adults.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says the Water Safety Day agenda includes:

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Learn Water Safety SkillsHow to use a ring buoyGet fitted for a lifejacketMeet your lifeguards

Learn Water Safety SkillsHow to use a ring buoyGet fitted for a lifejacketMeet your lifeguards

How to use a ring buoy

Get fitted for a lifejacket

Meet your lifeguards

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.In-Water Instruction Bring your swimsuitSwim caps provided (while supplies last)

In-Water Instruction Bring your swimsuitSwim caps provided (while supplies last)

Bring your swimsuit

Swim caps provided (while supplies last)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.Free Snack

Free Snack

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.Open Swim

Open Swim

No registration is required to attend, but families are encouraged to pre-register for one free pool admission to use later in the summer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To pre-register you can fill out the registration form. Learn more by calling Noyes Pool at 414-353-2433, or the Aquatics Hotline at 414-257-8098.