Free, reduced-cost Milwaukee internet access

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is calling attention on Friday, May 27 to free and reduced-cost internet service that is available to many residents of the city.

"High-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It's a necessity," Johnson said. "It's important for commerce. It's important for education, and it's important for communication as well."

The mayor stressed there are resources available to households and families that need it. It can be found at getinternet.gov.

"That's a website where people can learn about the eligibility for free internet. There are also local partners including the United Way, who are working to get people connected as well," Johnson said.

The mayor went on to say every household that a Milwaukee Public School student lives in is available for free internet.

"We have basically over a thousand students that continued virtual learning throughout the school year. And anytime one of our young people are sick or are out sick with COVID, they are able to still plug in," said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley.