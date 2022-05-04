Cheese curd pass; VISIT Milwaukee celebrates squeaky, fried goodness

article

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, May 4 the launch of the free Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass which gives visitors and locals exclusive specials from over 20 area fried and fresh cheese curd purveyors.

In addition to discounted curds, the news release says anyone who downloads the pass before June will be entered to win free curds for a year. Additionally, anyone who checks in at every business on the Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass by Dec. 31, 2022, will be eligible to win The Ultimate Cheese Giveaway.

The Milwaukee Cheese Curd pass is part of an ongoing series of passes launched by VISIT Milwaukee to increase tourism, grow visitor and local spending at partner businesses and give the community something to celebrate.

Like the Brew City Beer Pass, the Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass' launch will be celebrated with a special pop-up event May 12 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum's Motor Bar and Restaurant.

How It Works

The Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass is built for use on mobile devices; however, the pass is unique in that it doesn't require users to download an app. Sign up for the free pass on VISIT Milwaukee's website, and then the pass is saved to your home screen. Once at a participating business, check in on the pass and then redeem the offer by showing the pass to a staff member.

Participating Businesses

