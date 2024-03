Lead in pipes, paint, and the environment in general, continues to be a problem for many cities across the country, including Milwaukee.

Travis Landry, from WestCare Wisconsin, Inc., joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about lead safe home kits and how they can make your home safer and healthier.

You can pick up a free kit at WestCare's office at 335 W Wright Street in Milwaukee, while supplies last.