Free hand sanitizer: Roundy's customers can pick up at checkout

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FILE - Woman using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

MILWAUKEE - Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced on Friday, July 16 they will be donating hand sanitizer to customers at their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the State of Wisconsin effective immediately.

Bottles of free hand sanitizer will be available in a display near checkout at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last. 

Customers are encouraged to take one or more of the free bottles during their shopping trips and will be included with pickup orders.

