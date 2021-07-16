Free hand sanitizer: Roundy's customers can pick up at checkout

article

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced on Friday, July 16 they will be donating hand sanitizer to customers at their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the State of Wisconsin effective immediately.

Bottles of free hand sanitizer will be available in a display near checkout at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to take one or more of the free bottles during their shopping trips and will be included with pickup orders.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.