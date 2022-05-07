Free gas: Kenosha church's fundraiser helps fill tanks

A Kenosha church decided to help some community members, raising around $3,000 to help people fill up their gas tanks for free.

Bethlehem Temple raised the money. From the Speedway gas station off of Washington Road, cars lined up early Saturday morning.

"We are in the city, for the city, and we are here to help everyone out. We didn’t want to push religion; we just want them to know we’re here to serve," said Galen Nelson.

The church was able to serve 127 people. The church hopes to host one or two more of the gas giveaway events before Labor Day.