Free Easter meals courtesy of Community Projects for Seniors

Hundreds of volunteers came together on Easter Sunday, March 31, to prepare, package and deliver thousands of free meals to low-income elderly people.

The event is taking place across 50 cities and eight counties in southeastern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee metro.

FOX6 stopped at Oak Creek East Middle School, where volunteers were hard at work getting those meals ready.

For more information on the Community Projects for Seniors organization, visit their website.

