Free Easter meals courtesy of Community Projects for Seniors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 31, 2024 8:00am CDT
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Hundreds of volunteers came together on Easter Sunday, March 31, to prepare, package and deliver thousands of free meals to low-income elderly people.

The event is taking place across 50 cities and eight counties in southeastern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee metro.

FOX6 stopped at Oak Creek East Middle School, where volunteers were hard at work getting those meals ready.

