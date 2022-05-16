Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year
FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday.
A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21.
Offering live music, on-site European Foods, as well as the top food trucks in the area (Café Corazon, Rose Mob, Mr. Green’s BBQ and others), the beer garden also features a full bar with a variety of beer, wine, cocktails.
For more information, visit their website.
