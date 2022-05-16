Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year

The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday.

A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21.

Offering live music, on-site European Foods, as well as the top food trucks in the area (Café Corazon, Rose Mob, Mr. Green’s BBQ and others), the beer garden also features a full bar with a variety of beer, wine, cocktails.

