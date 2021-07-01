Free Racine aquatic center passes for county residents

article

Racine County residents can get ready to have fun in the sun thanks to the county.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced on Thursday, July 1 that the county will sponsor hundreds of free passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center to encourage youth and families to swim in a safe and family-friendly environment.

Racine County has purchased $2,500 worth of individual daily passes, which includes 800 individual youth (ages 3 to 17) passes and 150 individual adults (ages 18 to 61) passes.

County staff is distributing passes via businesses, community groups, summer school programs, and other organizations which serve youth. Additional passes are available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Those interested should enter at the north entrance and ask for the passes at the front desk.

The effort comes following recent drownings in Lake Michigan that claimed the lives of youth from Racine County and nearby communities.

The Racine Family YMCA, the operator of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, is offering to Learn to Swim programming, which is supported by the USA Swimming Foundation The next session starts on July 5, and another session will be held in August.

For more information on the programs and registration, visit the Racine Family YMCA website or stop by the Aquatic Center or YMCA Sealed Air Branch.