Free academic summer camps address learning gap

From recent graduates to those struggling with academics – or even those looking to get ahead – new summer opportunities are being offered for free.

While COVID-19 may have changed the landscape of learning for many students, it has highlighted some benefits.

"We really see the value that historical online learning has provided," said Darren Reed, senior vice president of Stride, formerly K12 Inc.

Reed said studies show 65% of parents are looking for summer opportunities to help students make up for learning deficits as a result of the pandemic.

"We’ve always wanted to close that gap, and we think this is an easy opportunity to help solve a national problem," Reed said.

Stride's mission this summer is to "expand options for students and families no matter where they are," said Reed.

This summer is the time to take advantage.

"What we provide at Stride are free learning courses, online courses for algebra one, algebra two, geometry as a host of other enrichment camp opportunities," Reed said.

Students can enroll in options to catch up, or look ahead to career opportunities that connect students with industries.

"We have for example entrepreneurial challenge camp, we have nursing exploration camp, we have our third annual job shadow is taking place this summer, math enrichment camps," said Reed.

Stride, formerly K12 Inc.

For middle and high school students, the time spent this summer can really make a change for the future – from building resumes to acing interviews, networking and finding internships.

As a bonus, students will also get credits to apply to high school when the courses are completed.

The free classes begin as soon as the second week of July. Visit k12.com/online-public-schools for more information.