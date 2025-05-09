Fredonia tactical situation; subject considered 'extremely dangerous'

article

A tactical situation is unfolding on Fox Glen Road in the Village of Fredonia on Friday morning, May 9.

What we know:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says all residents on Fox Glen Road are asked to remain in their basements until the threat has been controlled.

Fox Glen, Pheasant Lane and Partridge Lane have all closed until further notice. Electrical power has been restored to the Fox Glen neighborhood.

The subject remains in his residence. However, he is considered extremely dangerous as he's heavily armed with firearms.

Ongoing attempts are being made to de-escalate the situation.