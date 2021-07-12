Fraudulent mail warning; Wisconsin officials alert public

Wisconsin taxpayers should be on high alert to suspicious mail regarding tax collection.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) revealed on Monday, July 12 that the agencies have received reports from multiple counties of individuals receiving fraudulent letters related to tax collection cases.

The public can identify these letters by looking for:

A return address listing the "Benefits Suspension Unit," a Wisconsin county, and "Public Judgement Records."

A fake government seal with an image of the U.S. in a circle, rather than a state, county, or municipality seal.

A paid postage mark indicating the letter originates from Los Angeles, CA.

There is no information on remitting payment, only a number to call to "avoid enforcement."

A news release says the language of these letters sounds official and creates a sense of urgency by threatening to seize property; "The State of Wisconsin can now take enforcement action such as seizing assets and garnishing wages and bank accounts to satisfy the outstanding debt owed."

These scammers may be targeting victims by searching court filings for individuals who have court cases filed against them to collect taxes, the release says.

If you have questions about the status of your tax payment or question the authenticity of a letter, phone call, or email you receive that claims to be from a government agency, contact that agency directly to inquire.

If you have been the victim of a scam, officials suggest you report it by filing a complaint online, send an email to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov, or call DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.