Franklin stabbing, business organizes victim donation drive

After a Franklin stabbing, a local business organized a donation drive Thursday for the victim.

Body wash, pajamas, perfume are just a few of the items that Jen's Sweet Treats is asking for to help the 17-year-old girl who is now recovering. Police said she was brutally attacked by her boyfriend last month.

"It’s nothing that no friend, no parent, nobody should see what she looked like," said Janet, who is taking care of the victim. "She had used her hands to cover her face while he was stabbing her."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said 21-year-old Christian Correa beat up and stabbed the victim at least 14 times after she said she wanted to go on a break. FOX6 News is not naming the victim because of her age.

"How do you tell a 17-year-old that lost every one of her family members and then gets brutally attacked – how do you tell her that everything is going to be OK? I don’t know how. None of us do," Janet said.

Donation drive for Franklin stabbing victim

The teen does not have any close family, and Janet has stepped up to care for her. FOX6 News is not using Janet's full name to protect her and the victim.

"She needs the extra help, and I’m able to give it to her," said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen's Sweet Treats. "You can come in and drop stuff off, new or used – it’s pretty much anything a teenage girl could use."

Jen’s Sweet Treats is no stranger to helping the community. The donation drive is asking for items to help the teen, since she cannot return to her home right now due to safety concerns.

Featured article

"Something to make her feel pretty and cozy. Make sure she knows that she's loved," Clark said.

Jen’s Sweet Treats is accepting donations at any time during business hours. These are some of the preferred items:

Sweats, pajamas, lounge wear – size medium (need to be easy to put on/take off since she can barely use her hands right now)

Toiletry items: Electric tooth brush, toothpaste

Slippers/slip-on shoes – size 6 or 7

Linens: Pillows, pillow cases, bath towels, sheets (twin/double queen), blankets

Heating pad, neck pillow

Cups with lid and straw

Soft/easy-to-eat snacks

Small smart TV

Police are still looking for Correa, who is charged with attempted homicide. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department.