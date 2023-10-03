Franklin lays out The Rock noise plan, neighbors not having it

Noise at Franklin's The Rock Sports Complex was addressed during a council meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 3 where leaders outlined the plan to address the problem. Neighbors weren't having it.

The city presented a two-page draft agreement which was the result of an "emergency meeting: between the mayor, an alderman and ROC Ventures.

It was merely a matter of discussion Tuesday night. There was no council vote, but the discussion was contentious.

The agreement would establish three levels for decibel limits; one for Milwaukee Milkmen games, one for "extraordinary events" and one for fireworks.

It doesn't say what those limits are.

The Rock sits in a planned development district which set its decibel limit at 79 decibels. That's around 20 decibels higher than other zones as set in Franklin's code of ordinances.

It also says both sides would pay for "acoustic fencing" to be set on existing berms.

Neighbors said that fencing and this agreement don't work, while the owner defended his business.

"How high would the wall have to be to control the music and the boom, boom, boom of the bass? Building a wall behind six properties in a neighborhood of 40 homes doesn't make sense," said a speaker,

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

"If you guys don't want to sign this, we have an agreement," said Mike Zimmerman. "We're sort of comfortable where we're at, but we're certainly willing to make changes, but if you guys need to go back, if you need weeks or months, whatever, to come back with a better mousetrap, we're sitting here idle, ready to have those negotiations."

This will become an action item at some point. It's just not clear when.

Mayor John Nelson said he wanted to bring this into an open forum and find the best solution from there.