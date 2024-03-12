Franklin house fire; $150K in damage, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters battled a house fire in Franklin on Tuesday morning, March 12. Crews were called out to the area of 122nd Street and Rhoder Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the first floor of a one-story single-family home charged with smoke. Fire crews were met by heavy black smoke and zero visibility in the basement.

All occupants of the home, along with a family pet, evacuated safely prior to fire department arrival.

"This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke detectors in every home. The family was promptly awoken by a battery-operated smoke detector, allowing them the opportunity to quickly escape the burning home," said the Franklin Fire Department.

Preliminary damage to the property is estimated at $150,000 and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.