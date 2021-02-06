Franklin High School students help build home: 'Opened your eyes'

A program between a home builder and local high schools is building community and careers, helping families flourish while getting students prepared for their next steps.

From the dirt and gravel to the framework and beyond, 13 Franklin High School students helped build a home from the ground up.

Franklin High School students build a home, in partnership with Tim O'Brien Homes

"Rough carpentry to finish, we did flooring, cables, you name it we done it," said student Noah Romine. "It was a great experience."

The group takes pride, showing off the fruits of their labor.

"The house turned out really well," said Andrew Mente, Franklin High School construction teacher.

Saturday morning, classmates and family members joined staff from Tim O'Brien Homes, who helped make it all possible.

"Homebuilding is one of the nation’s core economic engines," said Peter Lange with Tim O'Brien Homes.

That's is why the teacher of the school's advanced construction program says learning along the professionals is so valuable.

"The program is really good, it gives them a lot of hands-on experience, it lets them see what goes on in building trades and really gives them work experience," Mente said.

Each one of the "sold" signs isn’t just a plus for families having a place to call their own, but for the economy and job market. It's an addition to a labor force, Lange says, is in need.

"Each year we do a program like this we see a significant number of the kids go to work it the trades directly," said Lange. "We’ve seen over decades a drift from skilled labor jobs."

It's helping fill the shortage while giving teens some direction in their future.

"You just learn what you’re able to do, then you have a better chance for when you get out of high school," Romine said. "What you can go into, what you can focus on, what your strong suits are and weak points are.

"This has definitely opened your eyes."

The home took about six months to complete.

Students will continue their community projects at local parks.